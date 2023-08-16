BAFL 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.92%)
Dollar East Exchange Co and UBL sign strategic partnership

Published 16 Aug, 2023

LAHORE: Dollar East Exchange Company Pvt Ltd and United Bank Limited (UBL) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The objective of MoU was to further strengthen the strategic relationship which exists between two organizations for a long period of time.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both Dollar East Exchange Company Pvt Ltd and United Bank Limited. Notable figures present included Major Muhammad Rizwan (retd) (CEO) and Ahmed Barjees (Head of HR) of Dollar East Exchange Company along with their team members.

Muhammad Anas (Head of Consumer Banking & Branch Banking), Zakrya Naseem (GM North), Raheel Islam (Cluster Head Employee Banking) of United Bank Limited along with their team members

Representatives from both Dollar East Exchange and United Bank Limited highlighted the shared vision of the institutions and their dedication to fostering a cooperative environment in the future. This strategic move is geared towards enhancing their corporate relationship and fostering a stronger synergy between the two prominent institutions for mutual benefit.

