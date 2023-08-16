BAFL 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.09%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
FFL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.77%)
HUBC 86.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.24%)
OGDC 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.18%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
PIOC 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.48%)
PPL 74.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
PRL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 99.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
UNITY 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,936 Increased By 1.9 (0.04%)
BR30 17,419 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 48,524 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,284 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.664 billion and the number of lots traded was 14,870.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.724 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.597 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.702 billion), DJ (PKR 1.650 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.321 billion), Platinum (PKR 892.149 million), SP 500 (PKR 222.728 million), Silver (PKR 176,938 million), Natural Gas (PKR 160.587 million), Copper (PKR 86.783 million), Japan Equity (PKR 83.565 million) and Brent (PKR 45.741 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 88 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 220.860 million was traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

1000 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Pemra bill gets Alvi’s assent

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Read more stories