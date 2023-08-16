KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.664 billion and the number of lots traded was 14,870.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.724 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.597 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.702 billion), DJ (PKR 1.650 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.321 billion), Platinum (PKR 892.149 million), SP 500 (PKR 222.728 million), Silver (PKR 176,938 million), Natural Gas (PKR 160.587 million), Copper (PKR 86.783 million), Japan Equity (PKR 83.565 million) and Brent (PKR 45.741 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 88 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 220.860 million was traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023