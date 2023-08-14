Hong Kong stocks begin with sharp losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell sharply in early Monday trade after falls of US tech stocks.

The Hang Seng Index lost 2.23 percent, or 426.13 points, to 18,649.06.

Hong Kong stocks enjoy positive start to day

The Shanghai Composite Index slid 1.14 percent, or 36.39 points, to 3,152.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 1.24 percent, or 24.83 points, to 1,978.20.