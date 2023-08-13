BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Hydel power generation by Wapda crosses 8,000MW mark

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2023 02:55am

LAHORE: After the resumption of power generation from the 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project a couple of days ago, electricity generation by WAPDA hydel power stations crossed the 8000 MW mark, as WAPDA contributes 8158 MW to the National Grid during peak hours last night, said the spokesman.

He said effective operation and maintenance of WAPDA hydel power stations and better hydrological conditions are the other contributing factors behind this increase in WAPDA hydel generation.

Statistics show that Tarbela Hydel Power Station generated 3478 MW, Tarbela 4th Extension 1410 MW, Ghazi Barotha 1450 MW, Neleum Jhelum 798 MW, Mangla 305 MW, while all other hydel power stations of WAPDA contributed 717 MW cumulatively.

Hydel electricity by WAPDA is the cheapest if compared with other generation sources in Pakistan as the cost of WAPDA hydel generation stands at Rs.3.51 per unit. Therefore, it has a significant impact on lowering the overall tariff.

At present, WAPDA owns and operates 22 hydel power stations with a cumulative installed capacity of 9459 MW. WAPDA is vigorously implementing a least-cost energy generation plan to enhance the share of hydel electricity in the National Grid. A number of mega projects are being constructed in the hydropower sector scheduled to be completed from 2024 to 2028-29 in a phased manner. These projects will double the installed generation capacity of the country with the addition of about 10,000 MW of clean, green and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid.

