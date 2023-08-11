BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 76.3 (1.58%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 229.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Perspectives

Green hydrogen for Pakistan

Afaf Ali Published 11 Aug, 2023 06:06pm

“The era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived.” This was stated by UN Chief Antonio Gueterres, and it presents grave concerns on climate change.

The impact of climate change is atrocious and unjust, especially on the developing countries, despite their lower contribution to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Pakistan’s GHG emissions stand around 1%, yet the flash floods in 2022 alone accounted for billions of rupees in loss and damage. The floods affected 4.4 million acres of crop and food shortages caused massive disruption.

Pakistan mainly relies on imported fuel, and the GHG emissions associated with fossil fuels are a major cause of the unprecedented increase in global mean temperature of the world.

For Pakistan, due to import, socioeconomic conditions are affected severely by hikes of fuel prices in the international market. This also leads to higher circular debt.

Hence, the need of the hour is to explore opportunities that will provide energy security and decarbonisation of the industrial sectors. For this purpose, green hydrogen vector is being integrated in the energy mix globally.

All the hues (grey, blue, green) of hydrogen correspond towards its source of production because every method has different GHG emissions associated with it.

Hydrogen is produced mainly from natural gas (grey) and coal gasification (black) contributing to immense carbon emissions. The green hydrogen is the one produced by renewable electricity only by electrolysis of water, however, grey hydrogen dominates the market at this moment.

Pakistan has great potential for the production of green hydrogen. Adequate irradiance levels are mapped for more than 90 percent of the country’s topography with approximate capacity of 2,900 GW and the southern coastal line of 60 km, named as Gharo-Jhimpir corridor, has the potential of 43 GW of exploitable wind energy potential (Pakistan’s annual energy demand is 32 GW; FY’22).

The coastal lines also remove the geographical barriers to water uptake for green electrolysis. The production of green hydrogen and its derivative fuels like green ammonia & methanol may lead the decarbonisation of hard to abate sectors directly.

If the cost competitiveness occurs it could also help generate the electricity by using green hydrogen in fuel cell applications. This can reduce the country’s dependency on imported fossil fuels in priority sectors i.e industry, transport and energy.

The green hydrogen has a large value chain and versatility, making it a potential candidate to be used in chemical industry, industrial heating, electricity, cement and steel.

The Power to X further covers the broader use in the form e-ammonia and e-methanol that can benefit both industry i.e fertilizers and mobility.

The cons at the moment are hydrogen storage and transportation. It has lower energy density and highly inflammable. To overcome this barrier, green ammonia can be used to store the green hydrogen and provide an established supply chain infrastructure as 80 percent hydrogen is required to produce ammonia in the industry.

Green Ammonia synthesised from green hydrogen further provides a decarbonisation opportunity to a high carbon emitting fertilizer industry.

Hydrogen blending with natural gas in the current gaseous infrastructure can reduce the carbon emissions in heating sector, the blend could be 5-20 percent of the composition.

Hydrogen ready turbines are also being developed by the manufacturers like Mitsubishi power & General Electric, while a small retrofit is required for existing turbines to utilize a blend with natural gas (20-35 percent).

The transport sector contributing the second largest carbon emissions can benefit from the use of Fuel Cell Vehicles FCVs in public and private transport. The FCVs market has already been strategized in Japan to add 200,000 FVs by 2025 (S&P global), even currently there are 137 hydrogen refueling stations available for consumers.

The hindrance to developing a green hydrogen project is the high capital cost, the levelised cost of electricity and electrolszer cost have to reach significantly lower ranges to the grey hydrogen. Certain climate actions like a carbon tax on industrial carbon emissions and development of voluntary carbon markets can help achieve the cost competitiveness much earlier than projected.

PwC recently published a report stating that the green hydrogen export market is anticipated to reach $300 billion by 2050 and by 2030 (BNEF’2023) the levelised cost of green hydrogen will reach the fossil fuel based hydrogen in various markets including Brazil, China and India.

This presents a groundbreaking opportunity towards mitigation efforts in Pakistan to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

The high capital cost, if compared to the cost of climate damage, provides a sustainable picture of viability. The chemical industry, heavily reliant on hydrogen, is uniquely positioned to tap into the emerging hydrogen economy, creating different revenue streams while achieving their decarbonization goals.

However, still in nascent phase, the green hydrogen demands standardisation, identification of key stakeholders, robust policy making and cross border coalitions to develop the right framework expediting its production and application.

The government could play a vital role in developing the green hydrogen by leveraging on public, private partnerships and international cooperation. Tapping green hydrogen as a commodity can lead to energy independency, additional revenue generation by exporting it, while addressing the climate crisis.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners

Afaf Ali

The writer is Research Analyst at Renewables First Pvt.Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Green hydrogen for Pakistan

President Alvi asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose name for caretaker premier by Aug 12

MSCI adds 41 PSX companies to Small Cap, 15 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Supreme Court’s verdict will not affect Nawaz Sharif: ex-law minister

Rupee weakens further, settles at 288.49 against US dollar

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

Oil prices firm on upbeat demand growth forecasts

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight in West Bank raid

SECP registers 2,220 new companies in July

RMS Limited intends to acquire Escorts Investment Bank

US suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, CDC data shows

Read more stories