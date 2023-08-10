BAFL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.17%)
BIPL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.2%)
FABL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.77%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
HBL 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.68%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.3%)
PAEL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PIOC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PPL 73.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
SSGC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
TRG 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,923 Increased By 20.6 (0.42%)
BR30 17,712 Increased By 67.6 (0.38%)
KSE100 48,548 Increased By 320.5 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,227 Increased By 17.1 (0.1%)
China’s yuan barely budges ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2023 10:22am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan was little moved on Thursday, with market participants waiting for US inflation data due later in the day and Chinese credit data expected sometime soon.

An executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday that will prohibit some new US investment in China in sensitive technologies like computer chips, did not elicit much market reaction for the yuan, traders and analysts said.

“The range of restrictions will be relatively narrow and its impact on capital inflows to China and the yuan should prove to be limited,” said Ken Cheung Kin Tai, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1576 per US dollar.

That was 12 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1588.

The fix continued to come in stronger than expectations, a sign that market participants have interpreted as authorities’ discomfort over yuan weakness.

China’s yuan bounces from 3-week low on firmer fix, state bank buying

Thursday’s official guidance was 447 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.2023.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.2060 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2102 at midday, 12 pips stronger than the previous late session close.

Maybank analysts said in a note that while the US Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle is expected to come to an end soon, data such as the US CPI figures out on Thursday could still upend those expectations and potentially affect the yuan in the near-term.

As of midday, the global dollar index was trading at 102.466, down from its previous close of 102.49.

Offshore yuan was trading 127 pips weaker than onshore spot at 7.2229 per dollar.

