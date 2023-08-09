BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
Pakistan announce squads for Asia Cup, Afghanistan series

  • Saud Shakeel to leave squad after Afghanistan ODIs
BR Web Desk Published August 9, 2023 Updated August 9, 2023 04:58pm

Newly-appointed Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Wednesday announced Pakistan’s squads for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup and the three-match One-Day International series against Afghanistan.

According to a PCB statement, an 18-player squad will take on Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from 22 to 26 August and it will be trimmed to 17 players for the Asia Cup 2023, which begins from the Multan Cricket Stadium on 30 August when Pakistan play Nepal.

Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf and Saud Shakeel have been included in the squad for the Afghanistan series. Shan Masood and Ihsanullah are the two players from the squad that played New Zealand in the five ODIs in April and May to miss out.

Faheem returns to the side after two years and further adds to the balance of the side as a fast bowling all-rounder. His last outing in the format was during Pakistan’s three-match away series against England in July 2021.

This is Tayyab’s second call-up in the ODI side. His maiden call-up came ahead of the three ODIs against New Zealand in January following a stellar show in the Pakistan Cup 2022-23 that saw him finish as the leading run-getter in the event. The right-handed middle-order batter recently struck a scintillating century to orchestrate Pakistan Shaheens’ thumping 128-run win over India A in the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup final.

Saud, who does not feature in the Asia Cup squad, has played five ODIs and his last was in March 2022 when Pakistan chased down 348 against Australia with six wickets in hand in Lahore.

Shan has missed out on selection following a string of low-scores, while Ihsanullah is undergoing a rehabilitation programme under the observation of the PCB’s medical panel following an injury in his bowling elbow.

The team will assemble in Hambantota on 18 August with the players in Pakistan departing on 17 August. The players in Pakistan will hold a three-day camp on 14, 15 and 16 August at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

Pakistan Squad

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Saud Shakeel.

Note: Saud Shakeel was only picked for Afghanistan series.

Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Pakistan squad

