BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.46%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
DGKC 54.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.16%)
FABL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
HBL 103.75 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (3.08%)
HUBC 82.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.38%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (5.71%)
OGDC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (4.45%)
PAEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.03%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
PIOC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
PPL 72.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.46%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.74%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.01%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.6%)
TPLP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.89%)
TRG 102.20 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.09%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By 72.3 (1.51%)
BR30 17,380 Increased By 408.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 47,947 Increased By 517 (1.09%)
KSE30 17,073 Increased By 175.3 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Typhoon Khanun lashes southern Japan, north braces for another storm

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 10:43am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TOKYO: Heavy rain from Typhoon Khanun pounded southern Japan on Wednesday as another storm approached from the east to possibly threaten Tokyo just as thousands of people prepare to travel during the peak summer holiday season.

Khanun could make landfall on the southwestern main island of Kyushu, some 858 km (533 miles) from Tokyo, on Thursday, but areas of the region have already been inundated with a whole month’s worth on rainfall in the past week, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The storm is currently in the sea south of Kyushu after wreaking havoc in the southwestern Okinawa region. It is maintaining its strength and moving at an unusually slow 10 kph (6 mph), meaning the wind and rain will linger for longer.

The JMA issued heavy rain and high wind warnings to many parts of southern and western Japan. Railway operator West Japan Railway Co has also suspended some of its Shinkansen bullet train service in Kyushu.

Typhoon Doksuri: Thousands flee their homes as heavy rain lashes Beijing

A second storm, Lan, had formed in the Pacific Ocean south of Japan and was predicted to strengthen as it heads north, possibly affecting Tokyo early next week, JMA said.

The two storms arrive at the start of Obon, the peak summer holiday season when many Japanese leave big cities for their ancestral hometowns.

Typhoon Khanun

Comments

1000 characters

Typhoon Khanun lashes southern Japan, north braces for another storm

Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains on oil and gas sector reports

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

Oil prices slip as bearish China data fuels demand concerns

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Nepra dismayed by higher Lesco losses

Ampoule manufacturing: Glass tubing subjected to 20pc customs duty: FBR

Revamping railways: Urgent investment of Rs12bn needed, NA told

Read more stories