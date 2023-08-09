Mauripur truck stand will be built as per 1996 master plan: Murtaza

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said the Mauripur truck stand will be built as per the master plan made in 1996.

All encroachments from the truck stand will be removed immediately. The shops built on the drain will be demolished if they are illegally constructed, he said this during his visit to Mauripur truck stand.

He said that 60 percent of the amount received from the truck stand as parking fee and MUCT will be spent on the improvement of the truck stand, construction of roads, water and sewerage works.

A committee has been formed to settle matters related to ground rent, MUCT and parking fees.

Mayor Karachi was told that 441 fake leases were issued in Mauripur truck stand, out of which 17 leases were cancelled by the High Court.

Wahab directed the Senior Director of Anti-encroachment to remove all encroachments on the truck stand immediately.

Mayor Karachi instructed the Director Land to immediately make a counter at the truck stand for the recovery of land rent of Rs 4300 per annum.

He announced the formation of a committee on this occasion which includes Chairman Keamari Town Humayun Khan, concerned UC Chairman, Additional Director Finance Wasi Usmani and a representative of Karachi Goods Carrier Association. This committee will settle the matters related to ground rent, MUCT and parking fee at the truck stand by mutual consent.

He said that the problems faced by the truck owners will be resolved, encroachments, illegal leases, storm drains and water supply problems will be solved.

Mauripur Road has been constructed by the government, and the truck owners should take responsibility for its safety, as goods are delivered from Karachi to the whole country through these trucks.

He said goods worth billions of rupees are transported across the country through trucks, so it is our responsibility to solve the problems of truck owners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023