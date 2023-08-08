BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
BIPL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.88%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.47%)
DFML 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.9%)
DGKC 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-4.09%)
FABL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
HBL 100.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.97%)
HUBC 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
MLCF 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-5.45%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-6.46%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.43%)
PIOC 91.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.73%)
PPL 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-6.42%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.73%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.25%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 101.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.89%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,794 Decreased By -106.9 (-2.18%)
BR30 16,971 Decreased By -647.7 (-3.68%)
KSE100 47,430 Decreased By -956.4 (-1.98%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -350.1 (-2.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz says summary for NA dissolution to be sent to President Alvi tomorrow

  • Premier says the caretaker setup will take over after the assembly is dissolved
BR Web Desk Published August 8, 2023 Updated August 8, 2023 07:59pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed Tuesday that he would send the summary to President Dr Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly tomorrow (August 9), Aaj News reported.

The National Assembly’s tenure ends on August 12. The move, however, would prematurely end the term of the current government.

The confirmation comes days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly announced that the National Assembly would be dissolved on August 9, following which the elections should be held within 90 days of the end of the assemblies’ tenure.

Addressing a ceremony today in Islamabad, the premier said: “After completing our [government’s] term tomorrow, I will write and send [the advice] to the president to dissolve the assembly and then an interim government will take over.”

Before the assembly dissolution, the government and the opposition must agree on a name for a caretaker prime minister.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz said today that he had not yet spoken with the premier about the names of the caretaker prime minister.

“I hope to have a meeting tomorrow in which these things will be discussed,” he said, adding that the consultation would happen at “the right time”.

However, Riaz said he had completed the consultation process with his allies, adding that the three names for the interim prime minister were “almost 90 percent finalised”.

As per the Constitution, elections must be held within 60 days if the assembly completes its stipulated time. However, the polls must be held within 90 days if the assembly is dissolved prematurely.

Despite clear Constitutional provisions, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah believes that the upcoming general elections - scheduled for October or November this year - could be postponed due to “constitutional requirements.”

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Geo Pakistan’ on Tuesday morning, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that general elections would not be held in 2023.

When asked if 2023 was the elections year, the minister said, “It is an absolutely straightforward answer — no.”

He reiterated that under the Constitution, another general election could not be held on the 2017 census results as they had been accepted “provisionally for a single time”.

Emphasising that it was required by the Constitution to carry out the delimitation process after a census was notified, Sanaullah said, “The caretaker government, while fulfilling this constitutional requirement, will carry out the delimitation process.”

NA dissolution PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters
AmirSh. Aug 08, 2023 07:55pm
PDM Led Government will be remembered for very very long time for their respecting & adhering to constitution of Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Zubair Aug 08, 2023 09:10pm
So called "Pakistan Democratic Party" running away from elections by dissolution 3 days before the actual end of term and to allow maximum delay for ECP. But who cares? we are already living in the era of 'Best Democracy' since 1956.. However, last 16 months shall be remembered as the most selfish gang of ruling parties. Sadly, no hope for the future too.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PM Shehbaz says summary for NA dissolution to be sent to President Alvi tomorrow

KSE-100 suffers dramatic fall of over 950 points

Rupee registers back-to-back losses, settles at 287.91 against US dollar

Imran Khan moves IHC against conviction in Toshakhana case

Ministers expect delay in elections due to ‘constitutional requirements’

Oil slips as weak China data offsets tightening supply

PM launches Rs377bn project to convert 100,000 agriculture tube wells on solar power

Govt reconstitutes Board of Investment

PM Shehbaz pays farewell visit to GHQ, praises Army for service to nation

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 63.5%, stand at over Rs59.5bn in FY23

Read more stories