BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
BIPL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.3%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
DFML 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
DGKC 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.93%)
FABL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HBL 103.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.32%)
HUBC 83.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
OGDC 105.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.14%)
PAEL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.15%)
PIOC 93.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PPL 74.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2%)
PRL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.92%)
SSGC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
TPLP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
TRG 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.76%)
UNITY 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,901 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 17,619 Decreased By -220.2 (-1.23%)
KSE100 48,386 Decreased By -199.5 (-0.41%)
KSE30 17,247 Decreased By -122.7 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IESCO starts implementation of AMI technology

Press Release Published 08 Aug, 2023 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: IESCO has started another initiative to ensure timely implementation of state of the art AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) technology in IESCO region by starting ground breaking ceremony of AMI-M&T Lab at Peerwadhai Grid Station.

Speaking at the event, IESCO Chairman Board of Directors Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja said that IESCO has always given special attention to the customers with the best services along with strong infrastructure and new technology.

With the implementation of AMI project, elimination of electricity theft, correct meter reading, and elimination of overloading on the system will definitely be possible. He himself will supervise the timely completion of this project and in this regard the IESCO management will have the full cooperation of the Board of Directors.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan and General Manager Development Jafar Murtaza while addressing the event said that AMI project is an important need of the times and project will provide the best services to IESCO consumers, due to which the relationship between the institution and the customers will be further enhanced.

Due to the elimination of power theft, there will be a significant reduction in the line losses of the institution and the rate of burning of transformers and meters due to system overloading will definitely decrease.

He further said that the construction of the lab will be completed within the stipulated period and in this lab we can handle accuracy and checking of AMI and others meters as well. Project Director AMI Mohsin Raza Gilani and other officers also addressed the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IESCO AMI project Qamar ul Islam Raja electricity theft AMI technology

Comments

1000 characters

IESCO starts implementation of AMI technology

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

PM praises role of cos operating under CPEC

Army chief issues stern warning to terrorists

NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

SCBA sees ‘unconstitutional’ election delay, assails govt

‘We’ve always used democratic tools to get our point across’: Bilawal

Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

Read more stories