IESCO starts implementation of AMI technology

ISLAMABAD: IESCO has started another initiative to ensure timely implementation of state of the art AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) technology in IESCO region by starting ground breaking ceremony of AMI-M&T Lab at Peerwadhai Grid Station.

Speaking at the event, IESCO Chairman Board of Directors Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja said that IESCO has always given special attention to the customers with the best services along with strong infrastructure and new technology.

With the implementation of AMI project, elimination of electricity theft, correct meter reading, and elimination of overloading on the system will definitely be possible. He himself will supervise the timely completion of this project and in this regard the IESCO management will have the full cooperation of the Board of Directors.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan and General Manager Development Jafar Murtaza while addressing the event said that AMI project is an important need of the times and project will provide the best services to IESCO consumers, due to which the relationship between the institution and the customers will be further enhanced.

Due to the elimination of power theft, there will be a significant reduction in the line losses of the institution and the rate of burning of transformers and meters due to system overloading will definitely decrease.

He further said that the construction of the lab will be completed within the stipulated period and in this lab we can handle accuracy and checking of AMI and others meters as well. Project Director AMI Mohsin Raza Gilani and other officers also addressed the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023