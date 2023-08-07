BAFL 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.34%)
BIPL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.2%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
DFML 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 56.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.34%)
FABL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HBL 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
HUBC 85.49 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
OGDC 109.87 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.84%)
PAEL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PIOC 95.09 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.83%)
PPL 78.52 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.64%)
PRL 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.12%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SSGC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
TRG 103.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.46%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By 41.9 (0.85%)
BR30 18,077 Increased By 237.9 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,968 Increased By 382 (0.79%)
KSE30 17,494 Increased By 123.5 (0.71%)
Copper under pressure on caution ahead of US, China data

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 10:15am
BEIJING: Copper prices opened lower on Monday, with pressure from a steady dollar and investors cautiously waiting for economic data from the US and China this week for more clues on demand outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid 0.3% to $8,553 per metric ton by 0200 GMT, after a slight weekly decline in the previous week.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.4% to 69,030 yuan ($9,601.77) per metric ton.

The dollar index was firmer on Monday, pressing downwards pressure on the greenback-priced commodity.

A mixed jobs report last Friday showed the US economy added fewer jobs than expected in July, but solid wage gains and a decline in the unemployment rate back to 3.5% pointed to continued tightness in labor market conditions.

Global investors are focusing on US and China inflation data due later this week.

Copper heads for a flat week, focus on US data, China demand

Participants were wary of metals demand in China, given the policy measures so far failed to excite the market and signal promising demand for industrial metals.

In China, market tightness bolstered copper premium in spot market to an one-month high last week at 285 yuan a metric ton.

Supply is expected to improve in August as many smelters resume production after summer maintenance.

LME aluminium dipped 0.1% at $2,229.50 a metric ton, zinc shed 0.2% to $2,498, nickel declined 0.4% to $21,220, while lead added 0.3% to $2,133.50, tin nudged 0.2% up to $27,750.

SHFE aluminium eased 0.1% to 18,490 yuan a metric ton, lead dropped 0.6% to 15,885 yuan, nickel fell 2.3% to 165,740 yuan, tin slipped 0.7% at 227,980 yuan, zinc gained 0.1% at 18,490 yuan.

