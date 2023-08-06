Women’s World Cup sets attendance record

MELBOURNE: The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is the best-attended edition of the tournament ever, FIFA said on Sunday, surpassing Canada in 2015.

Prior to the evening game between holders the United States and Sweden in Melbourne, a total of 1,339,331 people had been through the turnstiles, FIFA said.

An attendance of 27,706 in Melbourne pushed the overall number to a Women’s World Cup record.

The previously best-attended Women’s World Cup was in Canada with a total of 1,353,506.

On that occasion there were fewer teams and therefore fewer matches – 52 games compared with 64 this time.

The record will be extended further with the current tournament still in the last-16 stage.

The average crowd at this World Cup is just over 26,000, FIFA said.