BAFL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.43%)
BIPL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.96%)
DFML 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
DGKC 56.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.31%)
FABL 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.22%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
HBL 103.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.03%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.88%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.68%)
PAEL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.2%)
PPL 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.23%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.55%)
SSGC 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
TRG 103.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.39%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,935 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,787 Decreased By -66.1 (-0.37%)
KSE100 48,534 Decreased By -77.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 17,347 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.2%)
European stocks steady after three-day selloff

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2023 01:54pm

European stocks steadied on Friday after a three-day selloff as a strong forecast from retail giant Amazon and a host of other companies outweighed recent jitters around slowing global economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% by 0723 GMT, but still on course for its worst weekly showing in almost a month.

Wall Street futures edged higher as a strong forecast from Amazon.com Inc outweighed a downbeat outlook from Apple , ahead of the US payrolls data.

Among companies that reported in Europe, French lender Credit Agricole climbed 4.2% as strong insurance and consumer finance results helped it report upbeat quarterly earnings.

European stocks fall for third straight day as earnings, higher yields drag

Italy’s state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena jumped 4.8% as it posted above-forecast earnings for the second quarter.

Dragging media shares down, WPP, the world’s biggest advertising group, slid 7.5% after it downgraded its full-year like-for-like growth forecast.

Vonovia slipped 1.6% as Germany’s largest real estate group slipped to a 2 billion euro ($2.19 billion) second-quarter loss and wrote down the value of its properties by 3 billion euros.

European stocks

