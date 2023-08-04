BAFL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.43%)
BIPL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.96%)
DFML 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
DGKC 56.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.31%)
FABL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.02%)
HUBC 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.78%)
PAEL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
PIOC 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.25%)
PPL 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.23%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SNGP 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.55%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.25%)
TRG 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 4,930 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 17,773 Decreased By -80.6 (-0.45%)
KSE100 48,513 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.2%)
KSE30 17,335 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

TikTok in talks to gain Indonesian payments licence

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2023 01:31pm

JAKARTA: TikTok told Reuters it is in early-stage talks with regulators to obtain a payments licence in Indonesia, a move that would further its e-commerce ambitions in a major market at a time when it is under intensifying scrutiny in the US and elsewhere.

The news follows an announcement by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in June that the short video platform would invest billions of dollars in Indonesia and the rest of Southeast Asia.

Two sources briefed on the plan said TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, was in discussions with Indonesia’s central bank and that the application was being viewed favourably.

A spokesperson for TikTok confirmed on Friday that the talks were taking place, adding that an Indonesian payments licence would help local creators and sellers on its platform.

The sources declined to be identified as the negotiations were confidential.

A representative for the central bank, Bank Indonesia, did not respond to a request for comment.

A payments licence would enable TikTok to benefit from transaction fees and put it more directly in competition with Southeast Asian e-commerce giants, Sea’s Shopee and Alibaba’s Lazada.

TikTok has 125 million Indonesian users per month - on par with its user figures for Europe and not too far behind the US, where it has 150 million.

Douyin, the Chinese counterpart to TikTok that is also owned by ByteDance, obtained a Chinese payments licence in 2020.

It was not immediately clear if TikTok has obtained a payments license elsewhere in the world.

ByteDance and TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment on licences.

Indonesia, with a population of more than 270 million, accounted for nearly $52 billion worth of e-commerce transactions last year, according to data from consultancy Momentum Works. Of that, 5% took place on TikTok, principally through live-streaming, it said.

TikTok plans to launch an e-commerce platform to sell China-made goods in the United States this month.

It has told Reuters it does not plan to launch the service in Indonesia, where senior officials have expressed concern that the country could be flooded with Chinese-made imports.

TikTok has faced growing concern in the US about possible Chinese government influence over it.

The White House and many US state governments have banned its use on government devices and the state of Montana plans to ban it altogether from next year.

The company has stated it has not shared, and would not share US user data with the Chinese government, and has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok users.

Australia and Canada have also banned the use of TikTok on government devices.

TikTok

Comments

1000 characters

TikTok in talks to gain Indonesian payments licence

PM Shehbaz proposes parliament dissolution on Aug. 9

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.97 against US dollar

Toshakhana reference: IHC sets aside sessions court’s maintainability verdict

Oil prices set for sixth weekly gain on more supply cuts

Denmark to tighten border control after Holy Quran burnings

Toshakhana case: Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s plea

Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid

PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

All-time high rice exports likely

Pakistan, Iran chalk out $5bn trade plan

Read more stories