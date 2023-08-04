‘Cut in post-harvest losses may help in controling poverty rate’

HYDERABAD: The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri has said that the poverty rate of the country can be reduced by 50%, by reducing the post-harvest losses and increasing the annual agricultural production by 5%, while in the current economic situation, agricultural sector can give better results.

He said this while addressing the MoU signing ceremony between SAU and Regional Bioscience Center Pakistan (CABI), held at University Senate Hall on Thursday.

Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University and Dr Babar Ehsan Bajwa, Senior Regional Director for Asia of CABI signed MoU on various projects related to agricultural research, support to farmers and students, The purpose of MoU is to eradicate poverty from the resource-deprived farming community, improve and mainstream the development of sustainable agriculture, while this agreement will provide support for student internships, experiments and scientific publications.

While addressing the Introductory session the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said that agriculture can play a more effective role in the economic development of the country than industry and service sectors, therefore, there is scope for revolutionary initiatives and investment for the private sector in agriculture.

He said that we will help the farmers to adopt better standards through the "Better Cotton Project" with CABI, while through the plant clinic activity we will be able to play a key role in the development of rural life and technical support of the farmers around 30 km.

He said that there was a time when the economy of Pakistan was called "Cottonamics" and the annual production of cotton was up to 17.5 million bales, which is now only 6 million bales, so the establishment of a "Quality Improvement Program" based on all stakeholders is inevitable.

Dr. Babar Ehsan Bajwa, Senior Regional Director for Asia of CABI, said that the three-year "Better Cotton Project Program" of SAU and CABI experts is being implemented in Sanghar, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Mirpurkhas districts of Sindh, which will lead to food security and livelihoods for smallholder farmers and their families.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Director Advanced Studies said, “This program will help increase safe food supply by reducing the use of high-risk practices and facilitate increased agribusiness employment for women and youth."

Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Noor Nabi Bhutto, Muhammad Ayaz Keerio, Naeem Aslam and others were also present in the ceremony.

Later both parties signed the agreement and exchanged documents and the Vice Chancellor and other guests cut the ribbon and inaugurated the local center of CABI at University.

