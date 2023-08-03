BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
DFML 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
DGKC 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.44%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.93%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
OGDC 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.5%)
PIOC 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.21%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.59%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 103.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.91%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.76%)
BR30 17,853 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 48,611 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India PM Modi to travel to South Africa for BRICS summit

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 09:38pm

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Johannesburg to attend a summit of the BRICS group of nations this month, the Indian government said on Thursday.

BRICS’ current five members - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - are due to convene there on Aug. 22-24.

China and Russia are keen to discuss expansion of the organisation which aims to offset the perceived hegemony of the U.S.-led West in global affairs. India has reservations about accepting more members.

Modi spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa by phone earlier on Thursday, India’s government said.

South Africa’s president said he was interested in visiting India for the G20 summit later this year, according to the statement.

India holds the presidency of the G20 grouping and will host a summit of its leaders in early September.

Narendra Modi India China Russia BRICS summit

Comments

1000 characters

India PM Modi to travel to South Africa for BRICS summit

Rupee claws back, settles at 287.2 against US dollar after 0.76% gain

KSE-100 unable to sustain level over 49,000, profit-taking kicks in

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $32mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Civilians’ trials in military courts: SC says will not allow armed forces to take unconstitutional steps

Cotton arrival in Pakistan surges 66.5%: PCGA

In unusual meeting, PCB chief Zaka calls on Dar, discusses upcoming Asia Cup

Growing financing gap major challenge to Pakistan’s roadmap to 2030 climate resilience: Sherry

Saudi Arabia will extend voluntary 1 million bpd oil cut through Sept

Russia enlisted over 230,000 troops in 2023: Medvedev

PM Shehbaz calls for national resolve to revive Pakistan's grandeur

Read more stories