BAFL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
BIPL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.89%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
DGKC 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.32%)
FABL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.51%)
FCCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.35%)
FFL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.69%)
HUBC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.69%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
OGDC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.94%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.63%)
PIOC 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
PPL 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.9%)
PRL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.3%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
TPLP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.51%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,965 Decreased By -28 (-0.56%)
BR30 17,865 Decreased By -32.5 (-0.18%)
KSE100 48,710 Decreased By -54.2 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,407 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Serbian coal miners uncover Roman ship

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 02:51pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

KOSTOLAC: Archaeologists in Serbia are painstakingly brushing sand and soil off the ancient woodwork of a Roman ship discovered by miners in a vast opencast coal quarry.

After an excavator at the Drmno mine uncovered some timber, experts from the site of a nearby former Roman settlement known as Viminacium rushed to try and preserve the skeleton of the ship, the second such discovery in the area since 2020.

The vessel was probably part of a river fleet serving the sprawling and highly-developed Roman city of 45,000 people which had a hippodrome, fortifications, a forum, a palace, temples, amphitheatre, aqueducts, baths and workshops.

Lead archaeologist Miomir Korac said previous findings suggest the ship may date back as far as the 3rd or 4th century AD when Viminacium was capital of the Roman province of Moesia Superior and had a port near a tributary of the Danube River.

“We may assume that this ship is Roman, but we are unsure of its exact age,” he told Reuters at the dusty site hanging precariously above a vast open coal pit.

The wood was first sprayed with water and kept under a tarpaulin to prevent decay in the summer heat, Korac added.

Archaeologists believe the two ships and three canoes uncovered so far in the area either sank or were abandoned at the river bank.

The intention is to put the latest discovery on display with thousands of artefacts unearthed from Viminacium near the town of Kostolac, 70 km (45 miles) east of Belgrade.

Mladen Jovicic, who is part of the team working on the newly-discovered ship, said moving its 13-metre hull without breaking it would be tough. “Our engineer friends will prepare a special structure that will be lifted by a crane, and the entire process of gradual conservation will follow,” he said.

Excavations of Viminacium have been going on since 1882, but archaeologists estimate they have only scoured 5% of the site, which they say is 450 hectares - bigger than New York’s Central Park - and unusual in not being buried under a modern city.

Discoveries so far include golden tiles, jade sculptures, mosaics and frescos, weapons, and remains of three mammoths.

Drmno mine Serbian coal miners

Comments

1000 characters

Serbian coal miners uncover Roman ship

Civilians’ trials in military courts: SC says will not allow armed forces to take unconstitutional steps

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Cotton arrival in Pakistan surges 66.5%: PCGA

Iran’s President Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

US credit downgrade ‘entirely unwarranted’: Yellen

Major Gulf equities track oil, Asian shares lower

Senate passes crucial bill to pave the way: Setting-up of sovereign wealth fund in sight

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

Read more stories