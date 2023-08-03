BAFL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
DGKC 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.23%)
FABL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.55%)
FCCL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.51%)
FFL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.19 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.88%)
HUBC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.69%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.04%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.63%)
PIOC 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
PPL 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.9%)
PRL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.3%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
TELE 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.25%)
TPLP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-3.47%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.25%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,966 Decreased By -26.5 (-0.53%)
BR30 17,862 Decreased By -36 (-0.2%)
KSE100 48,687 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.16%)
KSE30 17,402 Decreased By -77.7 (-0.44%)
Rouble recovers after hitting over 16-month low in early trade

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 12:24pm

The Russian rouble firmed in early trade after clipping a more than 16-month low at the market opening on Thursday, with volatility high as the market waits for a finance ministry decision on whether to switch from FX sales to purchases.

At 0644 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 93.85, earlier hitting 94.38, its weakest since March 28, 2022. It had gained 0.3% to trade at 102.65 versus the euro . It had firmed 0.2% against the yuan to 13.04.

Russia restarted foreign currency interventions this year, selling China’s yuan to cover a shortfall in oil revenues following the imposition of price caps and embargoes as the West sought to punish Russia over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and limit its fiscal muscle.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters gave no clear consensus on what the finance ministry, which will announce its plan for the upcoming month at 0900 GMT, will decide.

Rouble slides past 93 vs dollar; Russian stocks up as oil prices climb

The Vedomosti daily reported late on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the government’s plans, that the ministry would not resume purchases as prescribed by a budget rule, fearing negative consequences for the already weak rouble.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.2% at $83.07 a barrel.

Russian rouble

