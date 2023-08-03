PBA welcomes some amendments in Pemra Act

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association in a statement issued Wednesday welcomed some of the amendments in PEMRA ACT 2023 specifically referring to the industry’s long standing issues of defining fake news, AGAR, delays in payment of salaries to employees, rationalisation of FM Radio/television license renewal fee, relaxation in the restrictions on advertising limits.

PBA expressed its gratitude to PM Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for information Mariam Aurangzeb for not only understanding the genuine problems being faced by the industry but actively working for their resolution.

