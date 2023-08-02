Nephew of Nawab Aslam Raisani, two others killed in Quetta

Nawabzada Haroon Raisani, the nephew of Balochistan’s former chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani, and two others were killed in a shoot-out between two groups on Sariab Road in Quetta, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

Among the deceased are prominent transporter Brahmadagh Lahri and a Levies official, while four others are also injured.

The reason for the shoot-out was not immediately known.

As soon as the firing was reported, police teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to different hospitals.

Earlier today, at least one person was killed in a blast near Spinny Road in Quetta.

According to the SHO of Kharotabad Police Station, the deceased was a terrorist who exploded himself.

He said the alleged terrorist wanted to target the nearby police checkpoint but failed.

According to the official, explosives were found near his body.