COAS felicitates PLA on 96th founding anniversary

A 96th-anniversary celebration of the founding of the People's Liberation Army of China took place today at GHQ Rawalpindi. Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir was the Chief Guest, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Pang Chunxue, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, Major General Wang Zhong, Chinese Embassy officials, and officers from the Pakistani tri-services attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Charge d'Affaires thanked COAS for hosting the event for the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

She said this all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan has stood the test of time and change in international landscapes.

She endorsed that China and Pakistan have just jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC and in the past months, COAS and other military leaders paid successful visits to China, which has strongly promoted the relationship between the two militaries.

On the occasion, the army chief felicitated the PLA and lauded the PLA's role in China's defense, security, and nation-building.

While highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries, and the people, he said that the Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges.

The Army Chief said that PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests.