BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Markets

KSE-100 closes at six-year high as phenomenal bull-run continues

  • Buying spree at PSX has remained consistent since approval of IMF's $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement
BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2023 Updated August 2, 2023 06:34pm

Bulls continued to dominate at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as its benchmark KSE-100 Index hit a six-year high on Wednesday.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled at 48,764.55 after an increase of 534.04 points or 1.11%.

It was the highest closing level for the KSE-100 after six years. Back on June 9, 2017, the index finished at 49,527 points, according to brokerage Arif Habib Limited.

The bull run has come on the back of the Stand-By Arrangement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was finalised on the last day of June.

Since then, the market has gained 7,312 points or 17.6%.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 index hit a low of 48,178.89 but buying interest was soon revived.

Index-heavy sectors such as oil and gas exploration, OMCs, chemical, and engineering led the rally.

A mixed trend was witnessed in commercial banks, automobile assemblers, and cement sectors.

On the economic front, Pakistan’s textile sector exports witnessed a significant decline of 15% in July, clocking in at $1.31 billion compared to $1.54 billion recorded in the same month of the previous year, showed provisional data released by the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association.

The Pakistani rupee registered a loss for the third straight session against the US dollar as it depreciated 0.64% on Wednesday.

In its daily market report, brokerage Capital Stake stated that bulls remained on a roll on Wednesday.

“Indices traded in green for most part of the day while volumes inched up from last close,” it said.

Sectors driving the benchmark index forward included, oil and gas exploration (157.15pts), banking (144.78pts) and fertiliser sector (58.40pts).

Company-wise, OGDC (112.17pts), HBL (103.57pts), and Engro Corporation Limited (50.90pts) were top contributors.

The oil and gas exploration sector gained 2.58% in its cumulative market capitalisation, according to Capital Stake.

Volume on the all-share index decreased marginally to 556.1 million from 556.9 million on Tuesday. The value of shares traded increased to Rs19.98 billion from Rs15.94 billion in the previous session.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 92.8 million shares, followed by B.O.Punjab with 46.9 million shares and Pak Refinery with 31.3 million shares.

Shares of 353 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 194 registered an increase, 128 recorded a fall, and 31 remained unchanged.

