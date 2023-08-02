BAFL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.39%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.29%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FABL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HBL 96.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.9%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
OGDC 103.40 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.78%)
PAEL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PIBTL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.73%)
PPL 78.34 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.81%)
PRL 17.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.39%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
TRG 109.35 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,968 Increased By 51.1 (1.04%)
BR30 17,667 Increased By 222.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,621 Increased By 390.6 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,435 Increased By 175.5 (1.02%)
Japanese shares fall amid caution after US rating cut, chip stocks weigh

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 09:25am
TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Wednesday dragged down by heavyweight chip-related shares, as investors awaited overseas market reaction to a cut on the US credit rating by Fitch rating agency.

The Nikkei index fell 1.84% to 32,861.29 by the midday break. “Japan’s chip-related stocks tracked declines in the Nasdaq, which weighed on Japanese shares,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

“And investors were cautions after the Fitch rating cut the US credit rating.

They awaited the reaction of the US market later in the day.“

Rating agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the US to AA+ from AAA in a move that drew an angry response from the White House and surprised investors, coming despite the resolution two months ago of the debt ceiling crisis.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron slipped 3.11% to and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost 4.21%.

Tokyo shares close higher

Shares in Nomura Holdings tanked 7.5% even as the nation’s top brokerage reported a jump in first-quarter net profit.

Its losses sent the brokerage sector down 3.85% to make it one of the worst performers among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The insurance sector lost 3.87%.

The broader Topix fell 1% to 2,314.03.

The losses were capped shares in Toyota Motor, which rose 3% after the automaker nearly doubled its operating profit in the first quarter.

Komatsu, the world’s second-largest construction machinery maker, rose 0.99% after its bigger rival Caterpillar surged nearly 9% overnight after reporting a rise in second-quarter profit.

