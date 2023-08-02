Minister advocates modern technology, China model for cotton production

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister S M Tanveer emphasized the need to implement modern technology and China-style model to increase cotton’s per acre production.

He was attending an on-line meeting today regarding cotton production and growth strategy.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Agriculture, South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Vice Chancellor MNS Agriculture University, Multan Dr. Asif Ali and others attended the meeting.

Secretary Agriculture, South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel briefing the Minister said that the decline in cotton production in Punjab has been started gradual after 2015-16 and the average production has reached 15 mounds per acre due to lack of new cotton seed technology and acquisition of pest resistance against old technology seed. Especially attack of

pink bollworm has reduced production by 60% in

the province during

the last three years, he added.

He further informed that China was worldwide number one producer of cotton mainly due to new technology cotton seeds, predictive models of pest attack by using artificial intelligence and research work.

In Punjab (Pakistan), more than 8 million bales of cotton can be produced by following the IPM model, the use of artificial intelligence and the China model in the province of Punjab.

The project worth of 3.82 billion rupees was also discussed with Minister about increasing cotton production.

Punjab Minister SM Tanveer said that cotton was one of our most important crops. There was a need that our agricultural scientists, researchers and academia to join a joint programs with international research institutions to increase cotton production. He directed to present the plan in the final form in the next two weeks by setting up a committee under the chairmanship of the vice chancellor MNS Agriculture University, Multan. The committee would carry out a technical review of the comprehensive plan for increasing the production of cotton and to present the PC1, in this regard.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that for effective planning of this project, there was a dire need to take international organizations on board so that a strategy could be made to increase cotton production. In addition, China’s support should be obtained.

He further said that agricultural scientists and researchers should prepare a detailed action plan after mutual exchange of their experiences to improve cotton production and quality so that record production can be achieved from the next cotton crop.

