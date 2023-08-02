BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Minister advocates modern technology, China model for cotton production

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister S M Tanveer emphasized the need to implement modern technology and China-style model to increase cotton’s per acre production.

He was attending an on-line meeting today regarding cotton production and growth strategy.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Agriculture, South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Vice Chancellor MNS Agriculture University, Multan Dr. Asif Ali and others attended the meeting.

Secretary Agriculture, South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel briefing the Minister said that the decline in cotton production in Punjab has been started gradual after 2015-16 and the average production has reached 15 mounds per acre due to lack of new cotton seed technology and acquisition of pest resistance against old technology seed. Especially attack of

pink bollworm has reduced production by 60% in

the province during

the last three years, he added.

He further informed that China was worldwide number one producer of cotton mainly due to new technology cotton seeds, predictive models of pest attack by using artificial intelligence and research work.

In Punjab (Pakistan), more than 8 million bales of cotton can be produced by following the IPM model, the use of artificial intelligence and the China model in the province of Punjab.

The project worth of 3.82 billion rupees was also discussed with Minister about increasing cotton production.

Punjab Minister SM Tanveer said that cotton was one of our most important crops. There was a need that our agricultural scientists, researchers and academia to join a joint programs with international research institutions to increase cotton production. He directed to present the plan in the final form in the next two weeks by setting up a committee under the chairmanship of the vice chancellor MNS Agriculture University, Multan. The committee would carry out a technical review of the comprehensive plan for increasing the production of cotton and to present the PC1, in this regard.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that for effective planning of this project, there was a dire need to take international organizations on board so that a strategy could be made to increase cotton production. In addition, China’s support should be obtained.

He further said that agricultural scientists and researchers should prepare a detailed action plan after mutual exchange of their experiences to improve cotton production and quality so that record production can be achieved from the next cotton crop.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

China Cotton SM Tanveer

Comments

1000 characters

Minister advocates modern technology, China model for cotton production

Bilawal says govt can take action against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Minister tries to justify hike

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Order issued against authorities: Closure of One Customs clearance system hitting businesses: FTO

Income tax return form for TY23: KTBA urges FBR to remove technical glitches, irregularities

SBP bifurcates ‘BC&CPD’ into two separate depts

FBR surpasses July revenue collection target

UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists

Appointment of new FBR chief Tiwana notified

At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in Haryana

Read more stories