Hong Kong shares slip to cap recent rally

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday slightly lower following a recent rally driven by China’s pledges of economic stimulus and hopes the Federal Reserve will not have to hike interest rates again.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.34 percent, or 67.82 points, to 20,011.12.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.09 points to 3,290.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.37 percent, or 7.75 points, to 2,061.76.