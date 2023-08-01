BAFL 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
Hong Kong shares slip to cap recent rally

AFP Published August 1, 2023 Updated August 1, 2023 01:49pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday slightly lower following a recent rally driven by China’s pledges of economic stimulus and hopes the Federal Reserve will not have to hike interest rates again.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.34 percent, or 67.82 points, to 20,011.12.

Hong Kong shares open sharply higher

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.09 points to 3,290.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.37 percent, or 7.75 points, to 2,061.76.

Hong Kong stocks

