LAHORE: Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid of the Lahore High Court on Monday retired from his office after serving the higher judiciary for over two years.

He was elevated to the bench from the district judiciary on May 7, 2021. A farewell-ceremony was held to pay homage to Justice Safdar at the principal seat of Lahore.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and other senior judges presented a flower to Justice Safdar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023