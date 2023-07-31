UK telecoms group BT appoints new CEO

LONDON: British telecoms group BT announced Monday the appointment of Allison Kirkby as it new chief executive, the first woman to head the group in its 170-year history.

Kirkby, a British national who has been CEO of Swedish telecoms group Telia for more than three years, will replace Philip Jansen, who recently said BT Group would cut up to 55,000 jobs, or 42 percent of its workforce, by 2030.

The telecoms and technology sectors are slashing jobs in response to rampant inflation.

Jansen will remain as CEO until the end of January at the latest, BT said in a statement. Kirkby has been a non-executive director of BT since 2019.

“She is a proven leader, with deep sector experience and a history of having transformed businesses,” BT chairman Adam Crozier said Monday.

Kirkby, 56, said she was “fully supportive” of the group’s strategy going forward.