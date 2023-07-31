BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.8%)
BIPL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.61%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.27%)
DGKC 55.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.92%)
FABL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.72%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.81%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (6.49%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.65%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.26 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.73%)
OGDC 97.10 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (5.78%)
PAEL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.44%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.71%)
PPL 75.72 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (4.59%)
PRL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.72%)
SSGC 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.52%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.63%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
TRG 106.14 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.4%)
UNITY 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,893 Increased By 101.1 (2.11%)
BR30 17,387 Increased By 532.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 48,022 Increased By 945.2 (2.01%)
KSE30 17,180 Increased By 371.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields may consolidate after last week’s rise

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 10:22am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged in early session on Monday amid consolidation after the benchmark bond yield posted its biggest weekly rise in over four months in the previous week.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is likely to be in the 7.13%-7.18% range after ending the previous session at 7.1614%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

The yield jumped eight basis points last week, its biggest such move since the week ended February 10.

“Sentiment has turned highly negative for the bulls, which led to sharp one-way move last week, and with no major positives, we may see this trend continue, but the pace may be slow and there should be consolidation at every rise in yield,” the trader said.

Local bond yields rose tracking a spike in US yields, with the 10-year paper crossing the 4% mark. Still, yields eased somewhat after inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2% last month after edging up 0.1% in May.

In the 12 months through June, the PCE price index advanced 3.0%, the smallest annual gain since March 2021, and followed a 3.8% rise in May. Last week, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) and indicated another increase, but the market was not convinced by it.

India benchmark bond yield sees biggest daily rise in a month, jumps for week

The odds of such a move are just 20%. Sentiment also soured after higher-than-expected cutoff yield for the benchmark paper at an auction on Friday, wherein New Delhi raised 330 billion rupees ($4.01 billion).

Traders also remain worried about rising local inflation which could force the Reserve Bank of India to opt for a hawkish stance in the upcoming monetary policy review.

India’s retail inflation jumped to 4.81% in June, after easing in the previous four months and economists now expect the July reading to rise above 6%, which is the upper end of the RBI’s medium-term target.

Indian government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields may consolidate after last week’s rise

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzkui halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories