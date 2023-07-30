Zverev boosts ATP Finals hopes with Hamburg triumph

HAMBURG: Germany’s Alexander Zverev swept past Serb Laslo Djere in straight sets for his first title in nearly two years at his home Hamburg Open on Sunday, boosting his hopes of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals.

The former world number two won through 7-5, 6-3 in just under two hours for his first title since the 2021 ATP Finals and the 20th of his career.

It was the 26-year-old’s first final since Madrid in May 2022 having suffered a serious ankle injury at the French Open last year.

The fourth seed proved too powerful for Djere, converting three of his four break point chances, to claim his third victory in as many meetings with the Serb, and the title without dropping a set.

He became the first German since Michael Stich in 1993 to win on the Hamburg clay.

A two-time ATP Finals champion, Zverev has risen three spots to ninth in the ATP Race To Turin, but Taylor Fritz can reclaim ninth place with victory in the Atlanta Open later on Sunday.