BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks set for best week since Nov on stimulus hopes

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2023 11:36am

SHANGHAI: China stocks jumped on Friday and are on course for the best week since last November, after the country’s top leaders pledged in the top Politburo meeting to roll out further policy support to aid economic recovery.

Real estate and financials shares led gains on Friday, after China’s housing minister urged efforts to strengthen sector recovery.

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 1.8% and the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.4%, by the midday recess. Both indexes are set to record the biggest weekly gain since last November.

** The Hang Seng Index gained 0.9% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 1.5%.

** “The relatively dovish tone of the Politburo meeting has improved sentiment, but quick follow-through with stimulus will be key to sustaining the momentum,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

** China needs more effective implementation measures such as lower home mortgage rates and down-payment ratios for first-time home buyers to help spur home purchases, said Ni Hong, minister of housing and urban-rural development.

** “This confirms an easing direction,” said J.P.Morgan analysts. “Overall, this move is reasonable, and we expect easing could intensify if sales remain weak.”

** The CSI 300 Real Estate Index and the CSI Financials Index soared 3.6% each.

China’s stocks surge as leaders vow to shore up slowing economy

** Foreign investors bought a net 7.1 billion yuan ($992.63 million) of Chinese stocks so far on Friday, sending the weekly net buying to more than 25 billion yuan, set for the biggest weekly inflow since January.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong advanced 2.2%, and had gained roughly 8% for the week, amid policy signs of supporting the private sector.

** Shares in most other sectors also rose, with consumer staples, automobiles up 1.5% and 3.8%, respectively.

China's stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks set for best week since Nov on stimulus hopes

Classified information disclosure: Senate passes bill proposing up to 5 years in jail

MPS on Monday: Analysts give mixed views on policy rate

Senate body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Bill 2023’

Windfall profits of sectors/industries ‘Additional Tax’ applicable for last three tax years from TY23

Public, private firms alike: Reintroduced tax on bonus shares applicable

Tariff determination: Nepra backs ‘SOFR’ benchmark in place of Libor

Greenfield refinery project in Balochistan: 4 SOEs to join hands

PM ties prosperity to implementation of SIFC vision

Caretaker setup: PML-N, PPP yet to find common ground

Sales tax audit procedure redefined

Read more stories