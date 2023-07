BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Friday amid weak global cues, while investors awaited a slate of quarterly earnings due through the day.

Indian blue-chip shares reverse to end lower as financials, autos weigh

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.17% at 19,626.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.20% to 66,118.43 at 9:16 a.m. IST.