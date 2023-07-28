BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slides before BOJ policy decision; banks rally

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2023 10:41am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Friday ahead of a closely watched Bank of Japan policy announcement, with the Nikkei newspaper reporting the central bank could decide to allow the 10-year yield to rise above its policy ceiling under certain circumstances.

A stronger yen following the report weighed broadly on Japanese stocks, particularly automakers.

However, bank shares rallied on the prospect of a steeper yield curve, which would improve the outlook for profits from lending.

The Nikkei was 1.35% lower at 32,445.82 as of 1256 GMT, with 207 of its 225 components declining versus 17 that rose and one that was flat.

The broader Topix fell 0.92% to 2,273.91.

The BOJ policy announcement generally comes after the midday recess at 0230 GMT.

“There still remains uncertainty about the outcome of the BOJ meeting,” following the Nikkei newspaper report, said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

If the decision is as the Nikkei article suggests, the yen is likely to strengthen further, putting more pressure for stock declines, she said.

Japan’s Nikkei ends lower ahead of BOJ meeting, auto-related shares drag

Additionally, the acceleration of the domestic earnings season, with close to 200 companies reporting on Friday and a peak of close to 900 announcements on Aug. 10, means that from next week individual share movements should become more and more pronounced, Sawada said.

Banking was by far the best performing of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sectors on Friday, rising 0.92% and earlier reaching an eight-year high.

Insurers, which would also benefit from higher bond yields, rose 0.28%.

Dai-chi Life Holdings gained 2.54%, while Resona Holdings added 1.61%.

The Nikkei’s best performer was food company Nisshin following favorable earnings.

Among automakers, Toyota Motor fell 1.55% and Nissan lost 2.53%.

Toyota truck unit Hino Motors tumbled more than 10% to lead Nikkei decliners after its financial results disappointed.

Japanese stocks

