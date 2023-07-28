BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Summit of 14 ‘super peaks’: Norwegian woman, Nepali guide set record

AFP Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: A Norwegian woman and her Nepali guide set the record Thursday for the fastest summit of all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre (26,000-feet) mountains, their team said in a statement.

Kristin Harila and Tenjin Sherpa — known as Lama — completed the feat in three months and one day after summiting Pakistan’s K2, the last peak on their quest.

The record reflects “their unwavering determination, teamwork, and sheer tenacity throughout this monumental endeavour”, the team statement said.

“Harila and Lama’s collaboration has showcased the essence of mountaineering unity, transcending borders and cultures to achieve greatness together.” The pair surpassed Nepal-born British adventurer Nirmal Purja’s record of six months and six days, set in 2019.

Purja is currently attempting to set the record for the fastest ascent of all 14 peaks without supplemental oxygen. In her race to set the record, Harila had to summit 12 of the mountains twice, including K2, after delays in securing visas from China to climb Shishapangma — wholly in Tibet — and Cho Oyu, normally climbed from the Chinese side. More than 40 people have summited the world’s top 14 peaks, only a few of them women. Last year, despite her proven climbing prowess, 37-year-old Harila struggled to secure sponsors, forcing her to sell her apartment to fund her quest.

