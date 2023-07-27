BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China open to deepen partnership with Indonesia, says Xi

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:42pm

BEIJING: China is willing to deepen its strategic cooperation with Indonesia, state media cited President Xi Jinping as saying on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks in a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, CCTV reported.

Widodo is visiting China to attend the opening ceremony of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu.

China and Indonesia should ensure the high-standard completion of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway as it nears commercial operation, Xi told Widodo.

The high-speed rail, a flagship project of the Indonesian president and part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, was set back by budgetary problems and already four years behind schedule.

“The two sides should make every effort to do a good job in the last kilometre of construction and ensure the high standard and high quality of the project,” Xi said.

China is also willing to expand imports of Indonesian bulk commodities and agriculture products, said Xi.

He also highlighted areas for cooperation such as new energy automobiles as well as smart cities.

China Xi Jinping indonesia China Indonesia relation

Comments

1000 characters

China open to deepen partnership with Indonesia, says Xi

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $541mn, stand at $8.19bn

PM Shehbaz vows to uplift Balochistan, inaugurates several development projects

Despite profit-booking: KSE-100 closes over 47,000, first time since Nov 2021

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.45 against US dollar

Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

ECB raises rates to 23-year high; keeps options open for September

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs350mn in penalties on six banks

Ali Muhammad Khan released from Mardan jail

China slams ‘malicious hype’ over FM Qin Gang’s dismissal

Read more stories