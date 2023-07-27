BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian blue-chip shares reverse to end lower as financials, autos weigh

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:10pm

BENGALURU: Indian blue-chip shares reversed earlier gains to finish lower on Thursday, dragged by financials and autos, in contrast to the rally in its Asian peers on hopes that the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.60% down at 19,659.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.66% to 66,266.82.

The indexes had mirrored the rise in their Asian peers earlier in the session after the Fed delivered what some expect to be its last rate hike this year.

However, while the more internationally exposed Indian blue-chip shares gave up those gains the domestically focused mid-caps finished 0.27% higher, while the small-caps ended flat.

“There is a bifurcation in markets. On the one hand, domestic-linked stocks are doing well while export-linked sectors have come under pressure,” said Amit Kumar Gupta, founder of Fintrekk Capital.

Indian shares open higher after Fed rate hike as expected

He said export-linked sectors were affected by the weakness in Europe and U.S., while domestic-linked sectors were benefiting from strong inflows and reasonably good earnings.

Reliance-spinoff Jio Financial’s plan to start asset management services in India in partnership with BlackRock sent shares of AMCs sliding. HDFC AMC, UTI AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC lost 0.5%-2% and dragged the heavyweight financial index down 0.78%.

Mahindra & Mahindra slid 6.31%, the most on the Nifty, as the automaker’s plan to buy a stake in private lender RBL raised concerns over its capital allocation and focus on non-core business. The auto index dropped 1.21%.

Tech Mahindra tumbled 3.79% after its quarterly profit dropped as clients cut back on IT services spending.

On the flip side, the pharma index jumped 3.05%, boosted by gains in Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla as the drugmakers beat quarter profit expectations.

Cipla rose 9.64% to a nine-month high, while Dr Reddy’s climbed 0.57%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian blue-chip shares reverse to end lower as financials, autos weigh

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $541mn, stand at $8.19bn

PM Shehbaz vows to uplift Balochistan, inaugurates several development projects

Despite profit-booking: KSE-100 closes over 47,000, first time since Nov 2021

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.45 against US dollar

Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

ECB raises rates to 23-year high; keeps options open for September

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs350mn in penalties on six banks

Ali Muhammad Khan released from Mardan jail

China slams ‘malicious hype’ over FM Qin Gang’s dismissal

Read more stories