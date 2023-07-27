BAFL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.36%)
BIPL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.22%)
DGKC 54.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.79%)
FABL 25.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.45%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HBL 90.29 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (6.1%)
HUBC 84.43 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.69%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
OGDC 92.25 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (6.28%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 91.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.01%)
PPL 73.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.43%)
PRL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 45.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
SSGC 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.87%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
TRG 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49 (1.03%)
BR30 16,857 Increased By 408.8 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,124 Increased By 441.4 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,825 Increased By 133 (0.8%)
European stock markets climb before ECB rate call

AFP Published 27 Jul, 2023 01:10pm

LONDON: European stock markets rose in early trading Thursday awaiting an interest-rate decision from the European Central Bank.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index grew 0.2 percent to 16,158.52 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 7,360.39.

European Central Bank policymakers looked set to deliver another interest rate increase Thursday as their fight against eurozone inflation reaches the one-year mark with consumer prices still rising fast.

Outside the eurozone, London’s FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,685.50 points shortly after the start of trading.

