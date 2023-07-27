Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistani rupee continued to become stronger against the US dollar, appreciating 0.36% during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was hovering at 286, an increase of Rs1.04 in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, propelled by the central bank’s decision to allow Exchange Companies (ECs) to import US dollars in cash, the Pakistani rupee ended its eight-session losing streak, appreciating 0.52% to settle at 287.04.

In a key development, the parliament on Wednesday approved ‘The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ with several amendments in Election Act, 2017, delegating additional powers to the caretaker government to take actions or decisions regarding existing bilateral or multilateral agreements or the projects already initiated.

Globally, the US dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered what some expected to be its last rate hike, while market focus shifted across the Atlantic to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) rate decision later in the day.

The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as expected, marking the central bank’s 11th rate increase in its last 12 meetings.

While Fed Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to another hike in September, traders were unconvinced, sending the US dollar broadly lower.

The dollar index was last 0.04% lower at 101.06, away from a two-week top of 101.65 hit earlier in the week, though its losses were muted as money markets had already priced in Wednesday’s 25-basis-point increase.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Thursday as investors focused on expectations of tighter supplies from top oil producers, helping reverse earlier losses that were driven by worries that the hike in interest rates by the US will hurt demand.

