BAFL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
BIPL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.3%)
DGKC 54.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.74%)
FABL 25.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.45%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HBL 90.10 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.88%)
HUBC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.76%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
OGDC 92.25 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (6.28%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 91.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.64%)
PPL 73.20 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.72%)
PRL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 45.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
SSGC 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.87%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
TRG 104.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,791 Increased By 48.3 (1.02%)
BR30 16,859 Increased By 411.3 (2.5%)
KSE100 47,127 Increased By 444.4 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,823 Increased By 131.1 (0.79%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 286-287 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2023 11:44am

Pakistani rupee continued to become stronger against the US dollar, appreciating 0.36% during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was hovering at 286, an increase of Rs1.04 in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, propelled by the central bank’s decision to allow Exchange Companies (ECs) to import US dollars in cash, the Pakistani rupee ended its eight-session losing streak, appreciating 0.52% to settle at 287.04.

In a key development, the parliament on Wednesday approved ‘The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ with several amendments in Election Act, 2017, delegating additional powers to the caretaker government to take actions or decisions regarding existing bilateral or multilateral agreements or the projects already initiated.

Globally, the US dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered what some expected to be its last rate hike, while market focus shifted across the Atlantic to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) rate decision later in the day.

The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as expected, marking the central bank’s 11th rate increase in its last 12 meetings.

While Fed Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to another hike in September, traders were unconvinced, sending the US dollar broadly lower.

The dollar index was last 0.04% lower at 101.06, away from a two-week top of 101.65 hit earlier in the week, though its losses were muted as money markets had already priced in Wednesday’s 25-basis-point increase.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Thursday as investors focused on expectations of tighter supplies from top oil producers, helping reverse earlier losses that were driven by worries that the hike in interest rates by the US will hurt demand.

This is an intra-date update

Comments

1000 characters
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Jul 27, 2023 01:16pm
Other currencies export against USD import bubble will also burst soon as it's impact is only sentimental not practical, any real export shall create shortage of other currencies leading to more restrictions. By the way how experts differentiate currency reserve export and gold reserve export to import USD, will they applause the gold one or will mourn on it?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

