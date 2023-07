SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures dipped for a third straight session on Thursday, dragged down by a firmer ringgit, although losses were capped by stronger rival edible oils and crude oil.

Palm oil extends losses on weaker US soybean oil, stronger ringgit

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 20 ringgit, or 0.49%, to 4,043 ringgit ($894.27) in early trade.