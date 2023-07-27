Brother, nephew of MPA shot dead

KARACHI: Unidentified gunmen shot dead the brother and nephew of a Sindh MPA Aslam Abro in Defence Phase 7, here on Wednesday, police said.

According to details, armed men riding motorcycles sprayed bullets at the car of brother of MPA Aslam Abro carrying four people.

As a result of the firing, MPA Aslam Abro’s brother Akram Abro, a lawyer, and his son, Shehryar Abro were killed on the spot.

The attackers fled the scene of crime and bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Police said that 9MM pistols were used in the attack. A case has been registered into the incident and investigations were underway.