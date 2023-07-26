BAFL 39.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.62%)
Jul 26, 2023
Pakistan

Election bill tabled before parliament without additional powers for caretaker govt

  • Law Minister says the Election Reforms Committee decided to halt any further amendments to Section 230
BR Web Desk Published 26 Jul, 2023 05:09pm

The Elections Amendment Bill was tabled in the joint session of the parliament on Wednesday, with one key change embodied at the last minute, Aaj News reported.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the house that the Election Reforms Committee has decided to halt any further amendments to Section 230.

Initially, the proposed changes to Section 230 aimed at extending the caretaker government’s jurisdiction. The goal was to empower it to handle not only regular governance affairs but also ‘urgent matters’, broadening their remit significantly.

Despite these intentions, the Committee concluded that these alterations to Article 230 were deemed redundant, Tarar reported. He emphasized that the proposed bill, now on the table, only encompasses amendments that garnered full consensus from all stakeholders.

The objective behind amending Section 230 was to bestow upon the caretaker government the authority to intervene in economic affairs and personnel movements, including appointments and transfers.

Normally, these are viewed as exceeding the caretaker setup’s responsibilities. However, the government justified these changes, citing the current economic predicament.

Interestingly, this legislative action comes on the heels of speculations that Ishaq Dar is a top contender for the caretaker prime minister’s role. The unfolding political landscape continues to keep us on our toes.

KU Jul 26, 2023 05:26pm
The devil will be in details, to date no one knows what amendments have been made or why the bill was necessary in the first place. But we deserve it, mere citizens!
