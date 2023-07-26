UK’s FTSE 100 falls at open as miners drag, NatWest falls

BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.96%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.09%)
FABL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.76%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.39%)
HUBC 82.22 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.45%)
PAEL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
PIOC 91.94 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.04%)
PPL 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.5%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.44%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
SSGC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 16,448 Increased By 97.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,683 Increased By 265.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 16,692 Increased By 78.2 (0.47%)
UK’s FTSE 100 fell at the open on Wednesday, with mining stocks leading declines after global miner Rio Tinto reported a fall in first-half profit, while shares of NatWest slipped after the bank’s CEO stepped down.

By 0706 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was flat.

NatWest Group fell 2.2% after CEO Alison Rose stepped down with immediate effect having admitted to a “serious error of judgment” in discussing former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage’s relationship with the bank with a BBC journalist.

Industrial metal miners slipped 1.9% as London-listed shares of Rio Tinto lost 2.1% after the company reported a near 34% drop in first-half underlying earnings and slashed its interim dividend.

Mining stocks push UK’s FTSE 100 higher, Unilever shines

Rolls-Royce soared 15.2% after the aero-engineering company raised its full-year operating profit forecast.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings jumped 4.7% after the luxury automaker kept its 2023 forecast unchanged and reported a smaller pre-tax loss for the second quarter.

