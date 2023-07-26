Kid survives electric shock

KARACHI: A child survived an electric shock in Shoe Market, Garden area on Tuesday.

However, a KE spokesperson said that K-Electric's infrastructure was not involved in this incident nor any broken wire was reported in area. The infrastructure of power utility in area is in a safe condition. This accident occurred near a streetlight pole. Streetlights are not managed by KE.

Spokesperson requested consumers to take precautionary measures during the monsoon season and maintain appropriately distance from power utility's infrastructure as well as other installations that have electricity passing through them.

In case of any emergency power related complain, customers should call at 118. Consumers can register complaints 24/7 via 8119 SMS service, KE's live app, social media platforms and WhatsApp self service portal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023