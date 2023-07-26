AI can revolutionize modern agriculture in Pakistan: VC SAU

HYDERABAD: Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has said that artificial intelligence can revolutionize the modern agriculture in Pakistan, the developing countries are benefiting from this technology in awareness about weather, soil, water and field to marketing, while the implementation of Green AI will enhance the modern technology in agriculture sector and the yield per acre will increase.

He said while delivering the his address at the seminar on Green AI hosted by Sindh Agriculture University at high level meeting on “Importance of Green AI in Modern Technology” at university committee room. He said that the implementation of modern agriculture system in Sindh and Balochistan can increase production tremendously. “Developed countries are getting excellent results from Green AI ecosystem, GIS, smart agriculture farming, remote sensing, smart devices and aquaponic system. Therefore, we have to change our traditional agricultural system.” He added.

Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Altaf Siyal said that the population is increasing rapidly in the country, the common farmer is unaware of the access to modern technology and the use of technology and in the beginning, experiments on large-scale farming can be started. He said that even in the present modern era, most of the progressive farmers are also far away from technology like drones, IOT, GPS and remote sensing as well.

Dr. Tauseef Ur Rahman, Project Director Green AI Project and Air Commodore Pakistan Air Force, during his address shared his experiences of Green AI in Punjab and said that there is a dire need for a modern agricultural revolution in Pakistan, we will start working on the safe use of drone technology, artificial intelligence, GIS system, remote sensing, hydroponic and modern satellite systems and modern equipment.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University advancement and Financial Assistance said that Sindh Agriculture University, Academic and Research Institutes and private sector can play a role in the development of agriculture through these types of projects, we can become self-sufficient in agriculture, and increase export opportunities with reduction in import bill.

Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur, Director, ITC said that there are highly trained and modern system experts in the Information Technology Center of the University, who can be helpful in the implementation of technology.

On this occasion, Dr. Tahseen Fatima and Dr. Tanveer Fatima highlighted the links and opportunities for future cooperation with Sindh Agriculture University.

