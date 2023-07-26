BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AI can revolutionize modern agriculture in Pakistan: VC SAU

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2023 06:17am

HYDERABAD: Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has said that artificial intelligence can revolutionize the modern agriculture in Pakistan, the developing countries are benefiting from this technology in awareness about weather, soil, water and field to marketing, while the implementation of Green AI will enhance the modern technology in agriculture sector and the yield per acre will increase.

He said while delivering the his address at the seminar on Green AI hosted by Sindh Agriculture University at high level meeting on “Importance of Green AI in Modern Technology” at university committee room. He said that the implementation of modern agriculture system in Sindh and Balochistan can increase production tremendously. “Developed countries are getting excellent results from Green AI ecosystem, GIS, smart agriculture farming, remote sensing, smart devices and aquaponic system. Therefore, we have to change our traditional agricultural system.” He added.

Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Altaf Siyal said that the population is increasing rapidly in the country, the common farmer is unaware of the access to modern technology and the use of technology and in the beginning, experiments on large-scale farming can be started. He said that even in the present modern era, most of the progressive farmers are also far away from technology like drones, IOT, GPS and remote sensing as well.

Dr. Tauseef Ur Rahman, Project Director Green AI Project and Air Commodore Pakistan Air Force, during his address shared his experiences of Green AI in Punjab and said that there is a dire need for a modern agricultural revolution in Pakistan, we will start working on the safe use of drone technology, artificial intelligence, GIS system, remote sensing, hydroponic and modern satellite systems and modern equipment.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University advancement and Financial Assistance said that Sindh Agriculture University, Academic and Research Institutes and private sector can play a role in the development of agriculture through these types of projects, we can become self-sufficient in agriculture, and increase export opportunities with reduction in import bill.

Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur, Director, ITC said that there are highly trained and modern system experts in the Information Technology Center of the University, who can be helpful in the implementation of technology.

On this occasion, Dr. Tahseen Fatima and Dr. Tanveer Fatima highlighted the links and opportunities for future cooperation with Sindh Agriculture University.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SAU Dr Fateh Marri

Comments

1000 characters

AI can revolutionize modern agriculture in Pakistan: VC SAU

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Supplies to unregistered persons: ‘Further Tax’ rate raised to 4pc

ECs can import dollars through cargo or security cos: SBP

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

Raja rejects Dar for caretaker PM

Proposed amendments to ECP bill finalized, joint session told

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

Cypher inquiry: FIA team questions IK for over 2 hours

Read more stories