WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 25, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Jul-23 21-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 19-Jul-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103247 0.103528 0.102981 0.102614 Euro 0.825183 0.82644 0.828763 0.831142 Japanese yen 0.005245 0.005307 0.005302 0.005329 U.K. pound 0.954471 0.954459 0.954591 0.956902 U.S. dollar 0.743676 0.743001 0.740165 0.740636 Algerian dinar 0.005515 0.005515 0.005508 Australian dollar 0.50094 0.503383 0.505385 0.503188 Botswana pula 0.056519 0.056691 0.056549 0.056585 Brazilian real 0.156725 0.155681 0.154581 0.154318 Brunei dollar 0.558861 0.559995 0.559798 Canadian dollar 0.562368 0.561966 0.562366 Chilean peso 0.000905 0.00092 0.000912 0.000908 Czech koruna 0.034143 0.03437 0.034589 0.034733 Danish krone 0.110742 0.110919 0.111231 0.111552 Indian rupee 0.009078 0.009059 0.009022 0.009021 Israeli New Shekel 0.205435 0.205419 0.206002 0.206305 Korean won 0.00058 0.000587 0.000585 0.000587 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42635 Malaysian ringgit 0.162552 0.163207 0.162727 Mauritian rupee 0.0163 0.016243 0.016225 0.016316 Mexican peso 0.04417 0.043863 0.043937 0.044173 New Zealand dollar 0.458142 0.462258 0.466119 0.465379 Norwegian krone 0.073726 0.073938 0.074292 0.073774 Omani rial 1.93414 Peruvian sol 0.207542 0.206577 0.207403 Philippine peso 0.013643 0.01357 0.013612 Polish zloty 0.184948 0.185797 0.186393 0.186973 Qatari riyal 0.204307 0.203342 0.203471 Russian ruble 0.008218 0.00822 0.008147 0.008121 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198314 0.197377 0.197503 Singapore dollar 0.558861 0.559995 0.559798 0.559139 South African rand 0.041249 0.041379 0.041659 0.041507 Swedish krona 0.071384 0.07174 0.072102 0.072369 Swiss franc 0.860039 0.857523 0.862161 0.862508 Thai baht 0.02156 0.021662 0.021788 0.021746 Trinidadian dollar 0.109825 0.109576 0.109755 U.A.E. dirham 0.202499 0.201543 Uruguayan peso 0.019643 0.019572 0.019525 0.019489 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

