WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 25, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 24-Jul-23 21-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 19-Jul-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103247 0.103528 0.102981 0.102614
Euro 0.825183 0.82644 0.828763 0.831142
Japanese yen 0.005245 0.005307 0.005302 0.005329
U.K. pound 0.954471 0.954459 0.954591 0.956902
U.S. dollar 0.743676 0.743001 0.740165 0.740636
Algerian dinar 0.005515 0.005515 0.005508
Australian dollar 0.50094 0.503383 0.505385 0.503188
Botswana pula 0.056519 0.056691 0.056549 0.056585
Brazilian real 0.156725 0.155681 0.154581 0.154318
Brunei dollar 0.558861 0.559995 0.559798
Canadian dollar 0.562368 0.561966 0.562366
Chilean peso 0.000905 0.00092 0.000912 0.000908
Czech koruna 0.034143 0.03437 0.034589 0.034733
Danish krone 0.110742 0.110919 0.111231 0.111552
Indian rupee 0.009078 0.009059 0.009022 0.009021
Israeli New Shekel 0.205435 0.205419 0.206002 0.206305
Korean won 0.00058 0.000587 0.000585 0.000587
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42635
Malaysian ringgit 0.162552 0.163207 0.162727
Mauritian rupee 0.0163 0.016243 0.016225 0.016316
Mexican peso 0.04417 0.043863 0.043937 0.044173
New Zealand dollar 0.458142 0.462258 0.466119 0.465379
Norwegian krone 0.073726 0.073938 0.074292 0.073774
Omani rial 1.93414
Peruvian sol 0.207542 0.206577 0.207403
Philippine peso 0.013643 0.01357 0.013612
Polish zloty 0.184948 0.185797 0.186393 0.186973
Qatari riyal 0.204307 0.203342 0.203471
Russian ruble 0.008218 0.00822 0.008147 0.008121
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198314 0.197377 0.197503
Singapore dollar 0.558861 0.559995 0.559798 0.559139
South African rand 0.041249 0.041379 0.041659 0.041507
Swedish krona 0.071384 0.07174 0.072102 0.072369
Swiss franc 0.860039 0.857523 0.862161 0.862508
Thai baht 0.02156 0.021662 0.021788 0.021746
Trinidadian dollar 0.109825 0.109576 0.109755
U.A.E. dirham 0.202499 0.201543
Uruguayan peso 0.019643 0.019572 0.019525 0.019489
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
