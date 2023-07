LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets open mixed Tuesday as traders reacted to corporate earnings and awaited key interest-rate decisions later in the week.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,688.46 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index dipped 0.2 percent to 16,166.39 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.1 percent to 7,433.52.