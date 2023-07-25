BAFL 38.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.14%)
DFML 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.21%)
DGKC 54.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.68%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.69%)
GGL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 82.85 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (4.41%)
HUBC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
MLCF 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 85.97 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.47%)
PPL 69.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.99%)
SSGC 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 102.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.25%)
UNITY 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,675 Increased By 14.3 (0.31%)
BR30 16,236 Increased By 122.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 46,179 Increased By 124 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,498 Increased By 42 (0.26%)
China’s stocks surge as leaders vow to shore up slowing economy

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 10:59am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks jumped on Tuesday, reversing previous declines, a day after the country’s top leaders pledged to step up policy support for the economy amid a flagging post-COVID recovery.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index snapped a six-day losing streak by advancing 2%, while the Hang Seng Index jumped 3% at 0207 GMT.

Beijing will step up economic policy support to focus on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence and preventing risks, state news agency Xinhua cited the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, as saying.

The promises to aid the economic recovery came a week after data showed China’s growth lost momentum in the second quarter as demand weakened at home and abroad.

China, HK stocks end lower

Shares rose across the board, with tech giants and property developers leading the gains.

Hong Kong-listed tech giants surged 4.7%, while mainland property developers climbed 12% after tumbling to around eight-month lows on Monday amid fears of a cash crunch and a lack of support from policymakers.

“We view the assessment of the economic growth situation and description around the property market as slightly more dovish than expected,” said Goldman Sachs analysts in a note.

“Though we still await specific easing measures after today’s statement.” China said it will adjust and optimise property policies in a timely manner, in response to “significant changes” in the supply and demand relationship in the property market.

Foreign money flowed in sharply, with overseas investor buying more than net 8 billion yuan ($1.12 billion) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect so far.

Other sectors, including consumer staples, financials, automobiles and new energy , rose between 1.5% and 3.5%.

China's stocks

