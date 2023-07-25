BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
BIPL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.56%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.76%)
DFML 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.96%)
DGKC 54.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.85%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.92%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.9%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
HBL 79.47 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.85%)
HUBC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.73%)
PIOC 88.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.65%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.93%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.11%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BankIsalmi partners with IBA for digital certification programme

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: In a progressive move towards youth empowerment and fostering economic growth, BankIslami has announced its strategic partnership with the esteemed Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi to introduce a ground-breaking digital certification programme.

Spearheaded by BankIslami’s President and CEO, Syed Amir Ali, this programme aims to educate and empower young individuals with essential technical skills, enabling them to contribute to the betterment of their families and society, at the same time bringing in the much-needed foreign exchange in the country.

The comprehensive digital certification programme is fully funded by BankIslami in collaboration with the academic expertise of IBA Karachi, demonstrating the bank's unwavering dedication to investing in the development of Pakistan's future leaders. The successful students will have the exceptional opportunity to work on foreign projects that will contribute to Pakistan's international trade and economic growth.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between BankIslami and IBA Karachi took place on Friday, underscoring the commitment of both organizations towards promoting inclusive education in Pakistan.

Speaking about this collaboration, Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO of BankIslami said that BankIslami recognizes the critical importance of equipping the youth with the necessary skills to succeed in the digital age.

“Through our partnership with IBA Karachi, we are providing a platform for young individuals to not only acquire technical expertise but also develop a mindset that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship. This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to foster economic growth and promote technological advancements in Pakistan,” he added.

The Executive Director at IBA Karachi, Dr S Akbar Zaidi, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “IBA is proud to partner with BankIslami in this transformative initiative. By leveraging our expertise in business and technology education, we aim to empower the youth of Pakistan with cutting-edge skills, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the country's economic growth. Together, we will equip the youth with the necessary tools to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

The collaboration between BankIslami and IBA Karachi promises to deliver a comprehensive training curriculum in various digital domains. This programme places a strong emphasis on practical skills, ensuring that participants acquire the knowledge and expertise required to meet the dynamic demands of the evolving job market. Digital certifications earned through this initiative will significantly enhance the employability and entrepreneurial potential of the participants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IBA BankIsalmi digital certification programme

Comments

1000 characters

BankIsalmi partners with IBA for digital certification programme

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Contempt proceedings: ECP asks Islamabad police to arrest IK

Caretaker setup: PPP rejects ‘fake’ reports

LNG supply: Framework agreement inked with Azerbaijan

Industrial consumers: PLL, SSGC may be allowed to auction off unutilized capacity of LNG

Lahore, Sheikhupura: PM performs ground-breaking of 3 industrial zones

POL products worth $1.182bn imported on deferred payment basis

Agencies/provinces/areas: ECC allows allocation of wheat on price-weighted average

Read more stories