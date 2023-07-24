BAFL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.89%)
BIPL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.62%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.81%)
DFML 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.87%)
DGKC 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FABL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.17%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.01%)
HBL 79.35 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.69%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.32%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.39%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.95%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.48%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.05%)
TPLP 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 102.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.17%)
UNITY 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Jul 24, 2023
Oil prices steady as rate hikes expected, supply tight

Reuters Published July 24, 2023 Updated July 24, 2023 03:47pm

LONDON: Oil prices were steady on Monday as traders expected more rate hikes from US and European central banks, but tightening supply and hopes for Chinese stimulus underpinned Brent at well above $80 a barrel.

Brent crude futures rose 4 cents, to $81.11 a barrel by 0644 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $77.11 a barrel, also up 4 cents.

The benchmarks rose 1.5% and 2.2% respectively last week, their fourth straight of week of gains, as supply is expected to tighten following OPEC+ cuts.

Fighting also escalated last week in Ukraine after Russia withdrew from a UN-brokered safe sea corridor agreement for grain exports.

Oil’s rise has reflected “tightening conditions as Saudi oil output cuts impact the market … even as summer demand has been somewhat stronger for gasoline and jet fuel,” Citi Research said in a note.

The bank said it sees some upside for oil over the summer and forecast an average price in the third quarter of $83 a barrel.

“While another Fed rate hike this week may drive some short-term price volatility, we expect tightening market conditions on OPEC’s supply cuts and increasing market speculation of further stimulus in China to continue to push prices higher through 3Q23,” analysts from National Australian Bank said in a note.

Investors have priced in quarter-point hikes from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank this week so the focus will be on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde say about future rate hikes.

Oil rallies higher for fourth straight week

Rising interest rates have dampened investments and strengthened the greenback, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies. In China, market participants expect Beijing to implement targeted stimulus measures to support its flagging economy, likely boosting oil demand in the world’s No. 2 consumer.

China’s state planner on Monday unveiled measures to spur private investment in some infrastructure sectors, and said it will also strengthen financing support for private projects.

