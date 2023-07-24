BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Outsourcing airports: UAE, Qatar, Turkey, China, KSA show interest

NNI Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Turkey, China and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have expressed special interest in outsourcing of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports.

A private television channel quoted sources as saying that after outsourcing a company from a Gulf country is planning to provide modern facilities including five-star hotels at airports.

Sources claimed that Saudi Arabia’s Bin Laden group also making efforts to take on airports outsourcing while Qatar government has shown more interest in taking over the cargo sector of the airports.

Gulf country’s company’s also planning to provide five-star hotels and modern facilities at airports, the sources claimed.

The sources further claimed that the government intended to do the outsourcing of airports through open tendering for attracting foreign investment.

“A subsidiary of World Bank is acting as Financial Advisors for airports outsourcing.”

